Nadine Gregory, age 88, of Franklin, passed away February 2, 2022 at 11:15 p.m. at the Gallatin Center for Rehab & Healing in Gallatin, Tennessee.
No services were scheduled. Ms. Gregory’s wishes were to be cremated.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Nadine was born October 20, 1933 in Franklin to the late Cecil Everett Phillips and to the late Oma (Mayes) Phillips. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Tim Lee Gregory; and a brother, Bobby Phillips.
She is survived by a son, Tim David Gregory (Heather) of Franklin, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Jack Gregory of Atlanta, Georgia and Ava Reid Gregory of Franklin, Tennessee; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Gregory of Bowling Green and Margaret Phillips of Franklin, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Nadine was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Franklin, Kentucky. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at the Bowling Green Business College/WKU.
Nadine worked as a teacher in the Simpson County School System for 38 years. She started the Co-op program at Franklin-Simpson High School in 1967. Nadine was a member of the Simpson County Retired Teachers and a former youth director at church from 1958 thru 1966.
She loved antiques, cooking and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Friends of the Shelter, P.O. Box 910, Franklin, Kentucky 42135 or First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite#401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205-3284. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
