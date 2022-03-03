Nina Mae Cowles, age 77, of Franklin, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Blackjack Cemetery.
A native of Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Shaw and Delsie Wix Shaw. She was a caterer, restaurant owner and employed by the Simpson County Schools in the food service department for over 24 years.
She took care of everyone including her family. She was the greatest Mom a person could have.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Olson; brothers, Bobby Shaw, Chuck Shaw and Lewis Wood; and a sister, Geneva Shaw Starks.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Cowles of Franklin; children, Junior Olson (Marcie) of Bowling Green, Melissa Bodes (Paul), Teresa Medley, Scotty Olson, Michele Rohrs all of Franklin and Billy Cowles (Melanie) of Bowling Green; siblings, Carolyn Keith (Fred), Larry Shaw (Kathy), Roy Shaw (Julia), Danny Shaw (Susan), Lanny Shaw (Linda), Michael Key and Vicky Todd; 16 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com