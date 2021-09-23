Addie Warren Gillespie, age 100, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Saturday, September 18 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Washington Warren and Alice Latimer Warren. She was retired from the former Potter & Brumfield in Franklin. Ms. Gillespie was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gillespie in 1995 and two brothers, John and Keaton Warren.
Survivors include two children, Bobby Gillespie (Betty) and Mary Link (Steve) all of Franklin; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
