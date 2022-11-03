Larry Francis Pitchford w-pic

Larry Francis Pitchford, 82, of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
He was born on April 16, 1940, to the late Durward Francis and Mildred Virginia (Evans) Pitchford in Woodburn.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, October 26 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery East.
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Homes East was in charge of the arrangements.
Larry was preceded in death by his brother, David Pitchford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 wonderful years, JoAnne Pitchford; his son, John Pitchford (Amy); his brother, James Pitchford; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jeremy Pitchford; along with many friends and extended family members.
Larry was a Christian and a member of Crestwood Methodist Church. He was an extremely hard worker, being taught to work from a young age on his family’s farm with his uncles and grandpa. The hard work instilled in Larry carried over to his career with Reynolds, where he worked for 39 years. During his tenure as a Lead Chemist, he expertly developed powdered aluminum that was used as fuel for booster rockets, this compound’s groundbreaking voyage was on the NASA spaceship Columbia and is still used today.
Larry was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Yankees, Celtics, Packers, Bengals and UK. He grew up watching trains and always enjoyed them and creating model trains.
Larry and JoAnne “Mayberry” were married on June 12, 1965, and enjoyed a wonderful life of memories together. He loved nature and taking walks with his dogs, but mostly, he loved the Lord and his family.
Instead of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations be made in Larry’s memory to Bedford Springs Health and Rehabilitation, 50 Shepherd Lane Bedford, Kentucky 40006.