Elizabeth Herndon Chisholm, age 92, of Franklin, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
