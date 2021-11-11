Jessie R. Chick Williams, age 93, of Bowling Green, formerly of Russellville, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, November 4 at Summers and Son Funeral Home in Russellville with Pastor John David Young and Tyler Young officiating and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: John David Young, Tyler Young, Daniel Blackford, Warner Williams, Darrell Clements, Joe Williams, Bob Williams, Lloyd Kemp and Gary Mayfield.
She was born in Franklin on December 7, 1927 to the late Walter King Russell and Ruby Reed Denning Russell. She was a homemaker and attended Russellville Christian Church. She was an avid quilter, an antique dealer, a avid bridge player and loved gardening.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Williams; son, Mark Williams; daughter, Elaine Young and siblings, Charles, Christine and Evelyn.
She is survived by three grandsons, Tyler Young and wife Kris of Columbus, Ohio; John David Young and wife Lisa of Bethel, Ohio and Benjamin Williams of California; and three great grandchildren, Anna, Sarah and Leah Young.