Barbara Ann Cline, age 77, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 3:13 a.m. at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 3 at Franklin Church of Christ with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Affectionally known as Baba to family and friends, Barbara was born on May 5, 1944 in Franklin to the late Carl Groves and the late Helen Williams Groves. She is also preceded in death by her maternal uncle, Alton “Pineapple” Williams; her maternal aunt, June Morgan; and her paternal aunt, Maureen Holloway.
She is survived by a daughter, Robin Cline Vanderpool (David) of Olney, Maryland; a grandson, Shaw Vanderpool; a sister, Debra Kay Cook (Scott) of Franklin; a niece, Morgan Cook of Franklin; several cousins; and a caregiver, Linda Witt of Franklin.
Barbara was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She graduated Western Kentucky University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Elementary Education. Barbara was an educator for almost 50 years, teaching at elementary schools in Nebraska, Colorado, and Kentucky. She spent most of her career teaching in Simpson County at Lincoln Elementary in Franklin. She was also a member of the Simpson County Retired Teachers Association.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, cross-stitching, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and traveling to historic sites.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson, P.O. Box 888, Franklin, Kentucky 42135.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.