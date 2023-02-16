Roy Suel Brown w-pic

Roy Suel Brown, age 86, of Franklin, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Saturday, February 11 with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Roy Fount Brown and Frances Chauvin Brown. He had worked at Potter & Brumfield and most recently Franklin Express. He was a 1955 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School and was a member and former deacon of Calvary Baptist Church. He was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Mona Brown, Juanita Bennett and Anna Mae Raby and granddaughter, Chelsea Marie Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dolly Hendricks Brown of Franklin; son, Bobby Suel Brown (Teresa) of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Brigette Brown Crawford (Mike) of Franklin; one grandson, Corey Brown (Emily) of Louisville; one granddaughter, Caitlin Crawford Cavanah (Josh) of Franklin; along with special caregivers, Shanika Burr and Junella Tipton.
Memorial gifts may be made to LifePoint Church, 840 Witt Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
