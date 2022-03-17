Margie Dean Humphrey w-pic

Margie Dean Humphrey, age 74, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 11 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Margie was born on October 2, 1947 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Blonnie Leon Dobbs and the late Annie Mai Gass Dobbs.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wayne Humphrey; two children, Randy Humphrey (Lisa) of Franklin and Trina Eaton (Michael Ford) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Moranda Butcher (Stephen), Clay Humphrey, Tori Killen (Nathan) and Olivia Eaton (Austin Crafton); seven great-grandchildren, Caiden Humphrey, Connor Graves, Maggie Graves, Brantley Suddarth, Annie Mai Killen, Scout Killen and Hattie Crafton; and a brother, Leon Dobbs (Lula) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Margie attended Franklin Church of God. She was a retired cosmetologist. Margie owned and operated Margie’s Beauty Parlor. She liked to sew, cook, grow her flowers, gardening, canning and most of all, loved her family.
