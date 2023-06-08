Lisbeth Carol "Granny" Keen w-pic

Lisbeth Carol “Granny” Keen was born on July 28, 1956 and went home with Jesus on April 19, 2023. She lived most of her life in Franklin, and her later years in Washington with her daughter and granddaughter.
Granny was an avid reader who instilled her love of learning in her children. She delighted in beating people half her age at computer games and watching every episode of Survivor repeatedly. She was incredibly talented at crafting; her beautiful floral arrangements were works of art. She had a lifelong childlike enthusiasm for Christmas, and her masterfully wrapped presents never failed to impress everyone during our all-day gift opening marathons.
Granny had an amazing sense of humor and a loud, uncontrollable cackle that always made us laugh harder. Comfy robes and pajamas, chocolate ice cream, Sunkist, and the smell of jasmine and honeysuckle brought her happiness.
Granny’s greatest joy was her family. She selflessly cared for her brother Richard until his passing. She loved late-night conversations with her niece Charla Starks and playing with her great-grandson Lucas, “the sweetest boy.” Most of all, she adored and was infinitely proud of her girls: Lisa Noel (David), Lori Denison (Daniel), and Rachel Griggs.
Granny was preceded in death by her mother, Vallie Shoulders; brothers, Harold Burgett, Bobby Burgett, Larry “Brother” Burgett, Richard Kent, and Gordon Kent; and her beloved dog, Holly.
She is loved and missed by numerous surviving family and friends, who will carry her memory forever in our hearts.