Mrs. Nancye Jones, age 80, of Franklin, KY passed away on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral services were Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin Church of Christ, c/o Taylor Christian Camp, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY 42134, or the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Nancye was born on December 4, 1940 in Franklin, KY to the late Charles Barker and the late Alma (Bailey) Barker. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Don Jones.
She is survived by one daughter, Jana Jones Benningfield (Randy) of Bowling Green, KY; one grandson, Max Benningfield; one step-grandson, Bradley Benningfield (Ashley) of Spring Hill, TN; and one step-great-grandson, Cole Benningfield.
Nancye was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She worked as a secretary for The Kendall Company before retirement. Nancye was a member of the Franklin BPW. She liked sewing and cooking. Nancye loved spending time with her grandson, Max.
