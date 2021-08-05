David Anthony McClain, age 52, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 29 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Peden Mill Cemetery in Simpson County.
David was born on June 25, 1969 in Portland, Tennessee to the late Clifford Bryan McClain, Sr. and Lendria Gregory McClain, whom survives. He is also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Mildred Gregory and his paternal grandparents, Marshall and Clara McClain.
He is survived by his mother, Lendria Gregory McClain; his longtime companion, Sonia Hamilton; one sister, Patricia Powell (Jerry) of Scottsville; four brothers, Clifford Bryan McClain, Jr. of Portland, Tennessee, John Marshall McClain of Franklin, Raymond McClain (Jay) of Portland and Michael McClain (Shelly) of Japan; three aunts, Ann Turner of Indiana, April Anderson (Ricky) of Indiana and Patricia Wix of Portland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was a member of Fairview Baptist in Franklin. He was employed by Summer’s Farms in Simpson County. David enjoyed working on cars in his shop and seeing antique cars.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Peden Mill Cemetery. Envelopes are provided at the funeral home.
