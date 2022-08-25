Lorin Mullins, 86, of Bowling Green, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1:03 p.m. at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
A memorial service was held Monday, August 22 at Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Lorin was born on March 1, 1936, in Crittenden, Kentucky to the late Rillie Lester Mullins and the late Marion (Clinkscales) Mullins. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Margie Webb Mullins and a brother, Gordon Francis Mullins (Jacqueline).
He is survived by six children, Kimberly A. Jernigan (Kirby) of Bowling Green, Jeff Mullins (Cathy) of Bowling Green, L. Scott Mullins of Bowing Green, Mike Mullins (Sherri) of Southlake, Texas, Melissa M. Mayes (Andy) of Bowling Green and Beth Kessler (Jim) of Bowling Green; 13 grandchildren, Mac Mullins, Michael Reid, II (Leigh Ann), Matthew Mullins, Clay Jernigan, Megan Reid, Trey Kessler, Maggie Jernigan, Grant Kessler, Nick Mullins, Max Reid, Jack Mullins, Lauren Kessler and Luke Mullins; a niece, Rebecca Hanchett (Miles); a nephew, Todd Mullins (Tracy); and great nieces, Jacqueline Mullins and Megan Mullins.
Lorin was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown College in 1959. While attending, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He started his insurance career with The Hartford Insurance in Cincinnati, Ohio, which led to employment with Charles M. Moore Insurance of Bowling Green in 1963. He and his wife, Margie, and their 5 children at that time transferred to Franklin with Saunders & Dunn Agency in 1965. He remained in Franklin where he established R. Lorin Mullins Insurance Agency in 1981.
During his years in Franklin, he was involved in various business and civic organizations. He held office as President of the Rotary Club of Franklin for 17 years, and was a member of the Jaycees, United Way, Chamber of Commerce as well as other various philanthropic and hunting organizations. He proudly served as Democratic Chairman of Simpson County for nearly 20 years. Lorin served on the Board of Directors for Franklin Bank and Trust Company for many years as well as a long-standing member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.
Lorin had many passions throughout his lifetime. One of his greatest attributes was being an avid sportsman, conservationist, hunter, and fisherman, passed on from his father, Lester. He loved his days spent on Barren River Lake and Lake Okeechobee in Florida. Those passions led him to travels all over the United States in search of that trophy fish, duck, quail, goose, deer or other wild game. He prided himself in passing those interests on to his sons and grandsons while building lifelong friendships with men he considered his brothers. He thoroughly enjoyed a hearty meal, or reserved bourbon followed by anything sweet! Food was always the focus of his gatherings and annual fish fries.
So long as he had his UK basketball, Fox News, or a great Western to watch he was perfectly content. Anyone that knew Lorin is sure to recollect one of his vivid narratives to pass on. He left a lasting impression on all that knew him and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
