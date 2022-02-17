Marie Eden, age 93, of Franklin, passed away on February 11, 2022 at 6:32 a.m. at The Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 14 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Marie was born on January 25, 1929 in Simpson County to the late Luther M. Cardwell and the late Velvie Mae Jones Cardwell. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Eden and a son, Darrell Eden.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Teresa Eden; two grandsons, Jason Eden of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Chris Eden of Ellabell, Georgia; three great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.
Marie was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin. She worked at the Kendall Company for 24 years before retirement. Marie was a member of AARP and the Red Hat Society also known as the “Red Hat Sweeties”.
