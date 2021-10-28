Trewey Lee Wimpee, age 73, of Franklin, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Sunday, October 24 with burial in Perdue Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late Thomas Jasper Wimpee and Mamie Ruth Byrd Wimpee who resides in Franklin.
He was retired from the Kendall Company and was a farmer. He also loved to fish, camp and travel.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Hunter Wimpee of Franklin; five children, Debora Hollars of Franklin, Teresa, Troy, Joseph and Krystal Wimpee all of Franklin; three brothers, Ricky Wimpee of Franklin, Larry Wimpee of Allen County and Dewey Wimpee of Franklin; two sisters, Linda Perry of Greenville, Tennessee and Patsy Mullin of St. Charles, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.crafton