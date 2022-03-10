Earl Woodson Foster, 83, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the T. J Sampson Hospital in Glasgow.
Visitation will be March 27 from 12 to 3 p.m. at T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Scottsville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held March 27 at 3 p.m. at T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery.
Born March 27, 1938 in Hendersonville, Tennessee to the late Garland Paul Foster and Luna Francis Parker Foster he is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sarah Nell Foster; two brothers, Paul Edward Foster and Weldon Foster; sister, Lynn Cliburn; and half-sister Imogene Foster.
He graduated Vice President of the Class of 1958 from Allen County High, worked for Scotscraft where he was 2nd shift foreman, was a carpenter, employee of Fortune Plastics-Silgan in Franklin and was a very gifted artisan and craftsman.
He was the oldest original resident of New Buck Creek Road and will be loved and missed by many.
He is survived by his daughter, Mendy Foster; granddaughter, Tiffany Foster; sister-in-law, Wilma Foster; lady friend Violet Johnson; five nephews, Steve Foster (DeAnn), John David Cliburn (Catherine), Matt Cliburn (Grethen), Paul Daniel Cliburn, and Mark Cliburn (Laura); three nieces, Kathy Foster,
Becky Taylor (Jim) and Whitney Motley (Daniel); several great nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International and Special Olympics.