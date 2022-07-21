Dirk Denny, of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022. He was 59 years old.
Dirk’s wishes for cremation have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Born to Reta Munsell Denny and the late Ermon Denny, Jr., Dirk is also preceded in death by a baby sister, Michelle. He is survived by his son, Matthew Denny; mother, Reta; brother, Craig Denny (Erin); and other family and many dear friends.
Dirk honorably served six years in the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician along with his brother Craig. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Dirk Denny to “13th Street Clubhouse”, 1013 East 13th Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104.