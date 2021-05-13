Mrs. Willa Mae Emerson, age 94, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Willa was born on August 12, 1926 in Warren County, KY to the late Tommy Goodrum and the late Erma Jewel (Grace) Goodrum. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James D. Emerson and two brothers, Guy Goodrum and Bill Goodrum.
She is survived by two children, Danny Emerson (Betty) of Bowling Green, KY and Rick Emerson (Cindy) of Rockfield, KY; one grandson, Mark Emerson of Rockfield, KY; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Willa was a member of Franklin Church of Christ. She enjoyed attending church and would read her bible nightly. Willa worked as a bookkeeper for her son’s CPA business for 30+ years. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and word search and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to The Dawson Project, c/o Franklin Church of Christ, 700 South Main Street, Franklin, KY. 42134.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.