Mary Noble Lanier Wilson, age 73, of Franklin, died Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 29 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Noble Lanier and Dorothy Fenton Lanier. She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and Lake Spring Homemakers as well as a farmer and a business woman. She received a heart transplant 31 years ago, which made her a living miracle!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Wilson; and two brothers, Collins Fenton Lanier and William Lanier.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Fenton Lanier of Franklin.
