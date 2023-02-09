Robert E. Graves, age 81, of Franklin, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 10 at the funeral home.
A native of Portland, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Lonnie Graves and Kathleen Cook Graves. He was a 1959 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. He completed his undergraduate studies from Western Kentucky University and continued his studies from the University of Kentucky Pharmacy School.
Robert began working at R.H. Moore Drug Store at the age of 16. He later purchased R. H. Moore Drug Store and continued his work as pharmacist for over 50 years. He eventually worked for and retired from Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy in Franklin.
He was involved in various civic organizations in the community. His hobbies were gardening and raising flowers.
He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Shanna Graves; brother, Leroy Graves; sisters, Sue Dye, Ann James and Betty Patrick.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Sauser Graves of Franklin; children, Cam Graves (Jennifer) of Bowling Green and Kristin Graves Paiz (Nelson) of Glasgow; grandchildren, Reagan and Caden Graves; step grandson, Jarel Sanders; brother, William Graves (Cindy) of Nicholasville, Kentucky; sisters, Frances Nash (Kenneth) and Edna Nichols both of Franklin and Nell Ruth Redmon (Steve) of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Boys and Girls Club of Franklin (envelopes available at funeral home) and/or Smile Train (smiletrain.org).
