William Lester “Billy” Johns, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:50 p.m. at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 22 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory will burial in Prices Mill Cemetery in Simpson County.
Billy was born March 25th, 1930 in Simpson County to the late Henry Lester Johns and the late Vercie Lawrence Johns.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Thelma Johns; three children, Judy Cothern of Franklin, Linda Perdue of Franklin, and Jim Bill Johns (Connie) of Franklin; five grandchildren, Cathy Cothern, Leslie Alford, Jamie Cummings, Brock Perdue and Haley Stagner; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Johns of Franklin; two sisters, Martha Moody of Bowling Green and Ida Ruth Marrillia of Lanesville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Billy was a Baptist. He was the owner/operator of Johns’ Farms. Billy loved the land. He was a member of the Coon Hunter’s Club, the National Truck Puller’s Association and the Rylan’s Liars Club. Billy was the Mayor of Coffee Bottom.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104 or to Providence Baptist Church, 7536 Springfield Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
