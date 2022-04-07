Nora Brooks Turner, age 87, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Wednesday April 6 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Nora was born September 30, 1934 in Macon County, Tennessee to the late James Ollie Brooks and the late Dayzie May Andrews Brooks. She was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and four sisters, Bonnie Gregory, Louise Bass, Ruby Burns and Velma Webb.
She is survived by her five children, Connie Krulik (George), Joyce Marklin (Sherman), Helen Lawrence (Roger) and Matt Turner (Marilyn) all of Franklin and Donna Taylor (Larry) of McKee, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and her caregivers, Lindsey Turner, Heather Ransom and Jason Whitaker.
Nora is a member of Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church in Simpson County. She was retired from Potter & Brumfield, Piggly Wiggly, Big K, and Wal-Mart. Nora also was a caregiver.
