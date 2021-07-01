Mr. William “Bill” Olin Foster, age 81, of Franklin, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 2 , 2021 at Norton Healthcare, in Louisville, Ky.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Franklin United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street in Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
