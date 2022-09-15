Bobby Edward Stratton, 84, of Franklin, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
A graveside service was held Thursday, September 8 at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Logan County, he was the son of the late Morgan Stratton and Marie Tinch Stratton. In the past, Bobby was known for his tobacco crops each year that covered up to 100 acres. He was also an avid fan of the University of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Delk Stratton.
Survivors include three children, Sandra Smith and Mike Stratton (Kristie) both of Franklin and Bonnie Hall of Bowling Green; sister, Geraldine Palmer; brothers, Phillip Stratton, Wayne Stratton and Randy Stratton all of Russellville and Steve Stratton of Auburn; grandchildren, Billy Smith (Patty), Jeff Smith (Connie), Josh Hall (Laura), Chris Hall (Megan) and Audra Lafleur; great grandchildren, Brittany Burnett (T.J.), Tori Peglow (Robby), Dustin Smith, Ashley Smith and Eli Lafleur; great great grandchildren, Paisleigh Peglow, Oaklee Burnett, Keaton Peglow, Emma Hall, Reece Hall, Ava Hall, Kinley Hall, Myles Hall, Sidney Bromwell and Landon Bromwell.
