Nancy Jo Hackett Finn, age 73, of Franklin, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where joint services for her and her husband Bobby were held Thursday, October 7 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Macon County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hackett and Ruth Adcox Hackett.
She served as a teacher’s aide in the Simpson County School System for over 30 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Jenny Finn of Franklin and Holly Finn of Bowling Green along with several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, Adyson, Bennett, Daniel and Kenzie; brothers and sisters, Ronnie Hackett, Roger Hackett, Tim Hackett, Debbie Bailey and Tammy Gregory.
