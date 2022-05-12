Howard Lee Spencer w-pic

Howard Lee Spencer, age 76, of Olmstead, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home.
Howard was born in Robertson County, Tennessee on May 13, 1945 to the late William Edward and Dovie Mae (Marlin) Spencer. He was reared in Auburn, and was a 1963 graduate of Auburn High School.
Howard was a member of the Stevenson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, retired from Red-Kap where he worked in the cutting room and was a part time minister of music for over 50 years with several churches in Logan and surrounding counties. He is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce Ann (McKinnis) Spencer and is survived by his; wife of 30 years, Judy (Latham) Spencer; son, Duane Spencer of Russellville; three daughters, Sonja Cauley (Jimmy) of Auburn, Rita Kinser of Olmstead and Kaye Chavez (Lino) of Russellville; a brother, Dale Spencer of Franklin; five grandchildren, Ethan Spencer, Alicia Landreth, Bryan Piper, Debralee Shrode, and Jon Bradley, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 10 at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Brother Hap Hewgley and Brother David Youngblood officiating and burial in Auburn Cemetery.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Logan County Animal Shelter or to Best Friends Animal Rescue. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.