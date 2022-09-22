Joel Vernon Johnson Jr., 69, of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Tristar Hendersonville Hospital.
Joel was born to Joel Sr. and Dorothy Johnson on December 5, 1952.
In addition to being a devoted husband to Lillian for 27 years, Joel served in the military as a member of the United States Army. After attending Franklin-Simpson High School, Joel went on to further his education at Lindsey Wilson College, and finished obtaining his degree at Grand Canyon University, with the degree of Bachelor of Arts Christian Studies, with an Emphasis in Biblical Studies.
In 1998, he started his ministry as a Pastor at Forrest Chapel Free Methodist Church. Over the course of 24 years, Joel served as a Pastor at Scarborough Memorial Free Methodist Church, Gainsboro Free Methodist Church, Liberty United Methodist Church, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Hayesville United Methodist Church, Saddlers Chapel United Methodist Church, Camp Ground United Methodist Church, and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church.
He touched many lives throughout his ministry, and was a godly example to his family, friends, and anyone he met in word and in deed. Joel truly fought the good fight of Faith, and for that he is now receiving his eternal reward.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Vernon Johnson Sr.; mother, Dorothy Elizabeth (Sage) Johnson; and sisters, Patsy Johnson and Bonnie Hall.
Joel is survived by his wife, Lillian (Carter) Johnson of Red Boiling Springs; children, Micah Johnson (Zuojay) of Berea, Kentucky, Abby Gass (Robert) of Franklin, Kathy Kittrell (David), Sandra Gammons, Bubba Wilson (Kim), all of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Jordan Suddarth (Sarah) of Red Boiling Springs; sisters, Debbie Newsome (Steve), Kim Workman (Mark); brother, Tommy Johnson (Sherry); 21 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Johnson were held Wednesday, September 14 from the Chapel of Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, Tennessee with Brother Al Buckta officiating and Tommy Johnson delivering his eulogy.
Interment was in Forrest Chapel Free Methodist Church Cemetery in Westmoreland.
Serving as active pallbearers were Jacob Ogles, Bubba Wilson, Shane Johnson, Jordan Suddarth, Percy Johnson, Cedric Gass, Cole Gass, Micah Brown, and Nolan Suddarth.
Honorary pallbearers included Eric Marsh, Easton Taylor, Conor Gammons, Brayan Wilson, Treysen Wilson, Elijah Wilson, Theodore Johnson, Alex Gass, Luther Gass, Rico Gass, Aden Gass, and Baby Bryant.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that you make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.