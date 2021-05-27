Jonathon Derick Powell, 37, of the Clare-New Roe Community, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence.
The Bowling Green, KY native was an employee of RKW and member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Johnny Vincent Powell and Tracy Jo Reid Powell, who survives.
He is survived by a daughter, Savannah Nicole Powell, Bowling Green, KY; his mother, Tracy Reid Powell and stepdad, Barry Ashby, the Clare-New Roe Community; his maternal grandmother, Donnie Reid, Adolphus, KY; his paternal grandmother, Pansy Powell, Scottsville, KY; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bro. Paul Reid, and paternal grandfather, Harry Powell.
A celebration of life was Wednesday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow and burial at a later date in the Reid Family Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses or to a fund for his daughter, Savannah. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com