Paul David Farmer, age 55, of Franklin, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his residence.
A Masonic Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., both at Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Simpson County, he is the son of Ben Farmer of Franklin and the late Margaret Groves Farmer. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Farmer and his wife, Melissa Farmer.
Survivors include two children, Jacob Farmer of Portland, Tennessee and Ashley McGowan (George) of Eddyville, Kentucky.
Visitation begins at 12 Noon Friday, April 22 at Crafton Funeral Home.