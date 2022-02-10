William Earl “Bill” Stinson, age 82, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green.
No services were held. Stinson’s wishes were to be cremated.
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Bill was born on August 9, 1939 in Sumner County, Tennessee to the late Robert Stinson and the late Lattie Mae (Johnson) Stinson.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Stinson; one daughter, Kathy Stinson of Jacksonville, Alabama; two grandsons, William “Dusty” Williams IV and Jacob Williams; four great-grandchildren, Matthias Williams, Adaley Williams, Atticus Williams and Thackery Williams; two brothers, David Stinson and Wilburn Stinson both of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Simpson County. Bill was a retired electrician at Potter & Brumfield. He enjoyed going fishing and going to the shooting range.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or the Friends of the Shelter, P.O. Box 910, Franklin, Kentucky 42135 or a human society of one’s choice.
