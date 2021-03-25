Kenneth W. Forshee, age 82, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late W. F. “Bill” Forshee and Virginia Ruth Craft Forshee.
He was an ordained minister, a member of Lake Spring Baptist Church, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Masonic Lodge #177.
He retired in 1998 from the Simpson County School System after 20 years of service. Kenneth taught shop and was responsible for leading his students to build the Central Office Building as well as several houses to be sold for the school system.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Blake Evans.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Finn Forshee of Franklin; children, Shelia Logan (Junior) of Franklin, Chris W. Forshee (Pam) of Niantic, Illinois, Ellen Rogers (Mike) of Bowling Green and Joshua Forshee (Lesley) of Franklin; one sister, Sue Cooper (Jim) of Antioch, Tennessee; grandchildren, Amy Gilliam (Josh), Allie Pedigo (Thomas), Brandon Evans (Courtney), Grant Evans, Karina Forshee, Olivia Forshee and Andrew Forshee; great grandchildren, Logan Gilliam, Hunter Evans, Clayton Evans, Charlotte Evans, Millie Pedigo and Carter Evans.
The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to Lake Springs Baptist Church, 1429 Lake Springs Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134; Franklin First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.