Helen Bernice Aton w-pic

Helen Bernice Aton, affectionately known as “Aunt Dunk”, age 92, of Franklin, formerly a resident of Bardwell, Kentucky for 35 years, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:35 a.m. at the Cal Turner Nursing and Rehab Facility in Scottsville.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Thursday, April 13 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin.
Helen was born September 21, 1930 to the late William H. Gregory and the late Hauty Mae Lawrence Gregory. She was the wife of the late Loyd Simpson Aton. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Wesley Aton Pearson; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Grace and her husband J. W., Pat Andrews and her husband Jim; a brother, Ray Gregory and his wife Dorothy; a son-in-law, Bruce Jones; and a brother-in-law, Billy Johns.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Glenda Jones and Helen Pearson (LJ); two sisters, Thelma Johns and Brenda Perdue (Freddie); a brother, Bob Gregory (Bev) all of Franklin; a grandson, Clark Pearson (Nancy); two great grandchildren, Bradley and Kate of Auburn, Alabama and several nieces and nephews and a loving neighbor and special friend, Lori O’Conner of Bardwell, Kentucky.
She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, Carlisle County Homemakers and the Red Hat Sweeties. After retirement, Helen and her husband Loyd enjoyed traveling seeing the USA, she also enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, was an avid reader and working her puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/kyin or mail to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 or to the Goodnight Memorial Library c/o Audrey at 203 South Main Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at the funeral home.