Edward “Ed” D. Drake, age 86, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial following in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Edward was born December 20, 1936 in Franklin to the late Harold Drake and the late Mattie (Munday) Drake. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Ruth Drake and his 2nd wife, Sarah Drake; six brothers, Robert Drake, Paul Drake, James (Bill) Drake, Guy (Leonard) Drake, Ernest Drake and Harold Drake, Jr.
He is survived by two sons, Allen Drake (Judy) and Gary Drake (Kitty) both of Louisville; four grandchildren, Chad Drake, Joe Drake, Josh Drake and Kimmye Bohannon; six great grandchildren, Abby Drake, Kirby Drake, Sawyer Drake, Annie Bohannon, Ellen Bohannon, Denny Bohannon; a brother, Johnny Drake of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
Edward was a member of Franklin First Baptist Church and the Franklin Country Club. He was retired from the Drackett Company, doing plumbing and maintenance. Edward enjoyed playing golf, and growing tomatoes in his garden.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.