Jessie Lee Blewett, 79, of Franklin, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Sunday, October 2 with burial in Stevenson Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late John Will and Gladys Halcomb Blewett. He was a member of Stevenson United Methodist Church and was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Jimmy Blewett; his sister, Becky Yates and a granddaughter, Lei Starks.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Leffew Blewett; two sons, Curtis Burgett (Sandy) and Greg Blewett (Pat) both of Franklin; four daughters, Charla Starks (Gene) of Franklin, Lee Albertson (Greg) of Florida, Jessica Hunter (Chad) and Beth Gregory (Doug) both of Franklin; two sisters, Peggy Richardson of Franklin and Sylvia Brackin of Portland; 14 grandchildren, Courtney Key, Katie Dillehay, Scott Blewett, Scott Starks, Jon Starks, Tamera Lonoae’k, Ben Starks, Matt Barnes, Colton Hunter, Dalton Hunter, Hayley Gregory, Ann-Hali Crawford, Molly Gregory, Trey Gregory, Jesse Gregory and Emma Gregory along with 21 great grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Stevenson United Methodist Church, c/o Guy Vantrease, 1227 Vances Mill Road, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.