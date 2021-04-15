Mr. Edward “Eddie” Milton Johnson II, age 64, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:48 p.m. at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, KY. Funeral services were Saturday, April 10h, 2021 at 2 p.m. with burial following in Restlawn Memory Garden in Simpson County, KY.
Eddie was born on April 17, 1956 in Franklin, KY to the late Edward Milton Johnson Sr. and the late Laverne (Moseley) Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his grandparents and his great-grandparents.
He is survived by his 23-year beloved life companion and caretaker, Janet Revuelta; three children, Edward “Teddy” Milton Johnson, III (Erica Dell) of Vevay, IN, Elizabeth Johnson Haders of Lawrenceburg, IN and Myreah Revuelta (Dathien Grainger) of Bowling Green, KY; 15 grandchildren; two younger sisters; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eddie was a 1975 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School in Franklin, KY. He was a member of Orlinda Baptist Church, in Orlinda, TN and he attended Providence Baptist Church in Simpson County, KY. Eddie began working as a farmer and raising horses. He later worked as a steel fabricator for United Structures of America. Eddie was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and Alcoholics Anonymous, the Friendship Group. He loved history and to reenact the Civil War. Eddie also loved his children, grandchildren, farming, horses and to go fishing.
