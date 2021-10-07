Belvin Crouch, age 62, of Franklin, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at TriStar Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
His wishes were to be cremated and his cremains to be returned to his family at his final resting place.
Updated: October 7, 2021 @ 12:02 pm
