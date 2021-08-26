Daniel W. Joiner, age 66, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:26 p.m. at Commonwealth Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 24 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Daniel was born January 24, 1955 in Hopkinsville to the late Walton Joiner and the late Mary Vier Joiner. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Wimpee and a nephew, William “Will” Wimpee.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzanne Joiner; two children, Hugh Joiner of Parkland, Florida and Samantha Nealy (Justin) of Franklin; two grandchildren, Ezekiel “Zeke” Nealy and Sophia Nealy; a brother, Terry Joiner (Melita) of Franklin; sister, Angela Weldon of Atlanta, Georgia; two nieces and three nephews and five great nieces and nephews.
Daniel is a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Computerized Manufacturing & Machining. Daniel worked for Sealed Power and Franklin Precision Industry for 40+ years. He was a former member of the Human Rights Commission.
Daniel enjoyed collecting case knives, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. He was an avid UK basketball fan.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Franklin Presbyterian Church, 201 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
