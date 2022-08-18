Hazel Ray Taylor, 82, of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Saturday, August 13, with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Sumner County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Everette Elery Taylor and Mary Bertha Kendall Taylor. He grew up and attended school in the Fairfield area of Sumner County. He is the youngest of 13 children.
He married Geraldine Meador on August 23, 1958. They lived, worked and raised a family in Simpson County. Ray was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved working in his wood shop and gardening. He attended Blackjack Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, six sisters, one grandchild and multiple in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife of 63-years, Geraldine Taylor and his sons, Kenneth and wife Crystal, Michael and wife Bonnie; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
