Lewis Havener, 86, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Auburn Health Care and Rehab.
Lewis was born in Halls, Tennessee on January 27, 1935 to the late Lewis Edward Havener, Sr. and Nellie (McElyea) Havener. Lewis was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ, a Charter Member of the Logan County Civil Defense and Rescue Unit and served in the Army National Guard.
Lewis started working with Caldwell Lace and Leather where he ran the parts counter and eventually worked with Tires and Parts and became half owner in Central Auto Parts where he continued to work for many years.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Jo Helen Havener; a son, Gerald Havener (Voletta) of Rockfield; a grandson, Jacob Havener (Kaitlyn) of Bowling Green; a great grandson, Cruz Slade Havener; and a step great granddaughter, Paislyn Ava Westerfield.
Funeral services for Lewis Havener will be conducted Thursday, November 18 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Arlon Watkins officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery.
Visitation is Thursday in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and Thursday from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
The family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Pallbearers; Kelly Yokley, Kenny Canler, Craig Bailey, Mike Green, Barry Watwood, Jacob Havener and Connor Hattom.