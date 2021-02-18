June 26, 1939 ~ Jan. 22, 2021 (age 81)
(Re-submitted due to omissions in listing of survivors)
Mrs. Virgie Katherine Grainger McCutchen, of South Union, Kentucky passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Private family funeral services under the direction of Franklin Funeral Directors were held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 in Franklin, Kentucky. Interment was in Detherage Family Cemetery in Simpson County, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations be made to the
African American Heritage Center, Inc. P.O. Box 353 Franklin, Kentucky 42135 or Center Baptist Church @ South Union, Kentucky P.O. Box 988
Franklin, Kentucky 42135
Katherine was born on June 26, 1939 to the late L. C. Edison (Nola) and the late Madie Detherage Grainger (Jimmie). Her mother died when she was 6 mos. old resulting in her aunt and uncle, the late Matt and Frances Detherage raising her to adulthood. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62+ years, Charles L. H. McCutchen Sr. (on the same day exactly one year earlier); sister, Linda Edison Bridgeman of Louisville; and in-laws, Daniel McCutchen, Stanford McCutchen, James McCutchen and Amanda McCutchen Kennedy, all of Franklin, Kentucky.
Katherine leaves to cherish her sweet spirit two (2) sons; Charles L H McCutchen, Jr. (Brenita) of Franklin, Kentucky and Keith D. McCutchen (Noel) of Frankfort, Kentucky; nephews, Walter Kennedy Jr. and Michael Kennedy; step mother, Nola Edison of Louisville, Kentucky; eight (8) grandchildren, Jennifer McCutchen-Atkins (Anthony), Charles L H “Mac” McCutchen III (Natalie), J’Nora McCutchen-Anderson (Carlo), Monica King, Morgan McCutchen, Maya McCutchen, all of Lexington, Kentucky, Ella and Lyvia McCutchen of Frankfort, Kentucky; four (4) brothers, Tommy Edison (Freida), Walter Edison (Yolanda), and Don Edison (Joy), all of Louisville, Kentucky; Bobby Edison (Bonnella) of Houston, Texas; twelve (12) great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.