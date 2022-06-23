Willard Kepley, age 82, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at his residence in Franklin.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 20 at Franklin First United Methodist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kepley was born October 18, 1939 in the Brackentown community of Sumner County, Tennessee to the late Thurman Kepley and the late Irene Mayhew Kepley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sadie Ellen Hill Kepley and two siblings, Heilon Kepley and Virginia Kepley Garrett.
He is survived by his two children, Ricky M. Kepley (Amy) of Franklin and Donna Kepley of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Derrick Kepley (Penny), Kyle Kepley (Megan), Kameron Kepley, Kolten Kepley (Georgia), Kendrick Kepley; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah Kepley, Derrin Kepley, Kaylee Kepley, Maddox Kepley, Juniper Kepley, Tillie Kepley, Kaylee Barrow, Emmit Hampton.
Willard learned the art of trading at an early age, and it served him well as he never worked a day in his life for anyone else. He and his wife, Sadie, ran the Franklin-Simpson Livestock Market and was a livestock order buyer and cattle producer for 35 years. Working with cattle was his life — he loved raising cattle, getting to know the farmers, but most of all, just making a deal!
He was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.