Virginia “Ginny” Nichols, age 94, of Franklin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Hopkins Nursing & Rehab Center in Woodburn.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15 at Crafton Funeral Home. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Raymond Hollars and Mary Elizabeth Russell Hollars.
Ginny was a life long member of Bethel Grove Methodist Church where she was active in teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was retired from the Drackett Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Nichols; daughter, Mary Lynn Lanier; step son, Bill Nichols; step daughter, Eddie Jean Buckner; son in law, John Lanier; along with five siblings.
Survivors include two sisters, Edessa Howlett of Bowling Green and Hassie Hollars of Franklin and a brother, Miles Henry Hollars of Franklin; step grandchildren, Jim Buckner, Lisa Buckner, Bailey and Blake Buckner, Poppy Schnatke-Bucker and Joni Nichols.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.