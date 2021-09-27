Charles Robert “Cisco” Jenkins, 93, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Monday, September 20, at Franklin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Charles was born in Tompkinsville on June 25, 1928, a son of the late Sallie (Chism) and Elbert Benton Jenkins.
He was a teacher at Rineyville, where he retired after 28 years. Charles was also a Park Ranger at Mammoth Cave for ten years. He was of the Methodist faith.
Charles is survived by four daughters, Brenda Dolleslager, of Franklin; Joyce Mayfield, of Elizabethtown; Jo Ann Swearingen, of Antioch, Tennessee; and Amy Thomas, of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Charles is also survived by three sisters, Mary Lou Beazley, of Nashville, Tennessee; Janice Spear, of Tompkinsville and Wilma Lyon, of Tompkinsville.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, George Kirby Jenkins and Herbert Benton Jenkins; and one sister, Katherine Deweese.
Visitation is Friday, September 24 after 10 a.m. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.