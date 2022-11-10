Ryan Dorris, age 23, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Franklin.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Franklin Church of Christ with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Ryan was born on December 8, 1998 in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his mother, Renee Beckham (Kelly) of Jacksonville, Florida; father, Ronnie Dorris (Brandi Speakman) of Smyrna, Tennessee; seven siblings, Conner Dorris, J.D. Speakman, Brittany Peak (Andrew), Tyler McDowell (Alex), Kaleigh Laurent (Nate), Keegan and Raghan Beckham; paternal grandparents, Steve and Linda Dorris of Franklin; maternal grandparents, Rodney and Bonnie Smith of Scottsville; paternal great-grandmother, Bertie Dorris of Franklin; maternal great-grandmother, Jeanette Smith of Bowling Green; two uncles, Timmy Dorris (Robin) and Jason Smith (Sarah); four aunts, Tina Thacker (Brent), Kim Taylor, Sonya Smith and Jessica Smith; one nephew, Camden Peak; one great-aunt Janice Stilts; and several cousins.
Ryan was baptized at Middleton Baptist Church in Simpson County. He was a graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School, class of 2017, and an HVAC Technician for Roscoe Brown. Ryan loved baseball, softball, hunting, his family, and girls.
