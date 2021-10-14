Charles Junior Knutson, 89, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021.
He was a resident of Greenwood, Indiana. He was born in Vincent, Webster County, Iowa, on December 28, 1931. His parents were Charles and Beulah Knutson.
He is survived by three children, David Knutson (Robbin), Diane Bianchini (Robert), Mark Knutson (Juli); six grandchildren, Heath Knutson, Eric Knutson (Tiffany), Julie Wolf (Robert), Katie Bianchini, Garrett Knutson, and Vaughn Knutson; seven great grandchildren and a brother Kenneth Knutson (Marlene).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Knutson; parents, Charles and Beulah Knutson; and sister Beverly Anderson (Sterling).
Charles was born and raised on a farm in north central Iowa. He attended a country school through eighth grade and high school in Fort Dodge, Iowa. After high school, Charles joined the U.S. Navy and became an airman, serving in the Korean War. He married Maureen Inman on November 5, 1955, in Fort Dodge and they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. They settled in Kokomo, Indiana, to raise their family. He worked for Delco Electronics for 27 years as an electrical engineer and enjoyed his career.
Charles and Maureen hosted many parties with friends and family on their acreage and everyone pitched in. He also loved to travel and took many road trips all over the U.S. with family and even went to Norway in later years. He enjoyed horses, hunting and fishing, and woodworking.
He retired and built a home on Barkley Lake in Kentucky, where family and friends enjoyed many days swimming, boating, water skiing, fishing, and roasting hot dogs. In later years, he lived in Franklin, Kentucky, and most recently, Greenwood, Indiana.
Charles never met a stranger and made friends wherever he was.
The Rev. Ralph Hill conducted a dual memorial service for Charles and Maureen on Saturday, October 9 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, in Franklin, Indiana. The service was streamed for family and friends, who can connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/charles-knutson. Please use Firefox Internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing.