Mary Ellen Atwood Draughon w-pic

Mary Ellen Atwood Draughon, age 93, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 a.m. at Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 25 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Mary Ellen was born on April 4, 1929 in Franklin, to the late Hubert Atwood and the late Bertha Mae (Halsey) Atwood. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Douglas Atwood, Joe Atwood, Alton Atwood and Thelma Atwood Link.
She is survived by her spouse of 75 years, Joe Edward Draughon; son, Edward Draughon of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Nicholas Powers (Amanda) of Auburn, Zachary Powers (Scott) of Bowling Green, and Monique Berryhill of Bixby, Oklahoma; two great grandchildren, Danielle Hanes (Josh) of Bixby and Brandi Vaughn of Bixby.
Mary Ellen was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green. She was a former member of Lake Springs Baptist Church in Franklin. She was a 1946 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School.
Mary was a devout Baptist, never drank or smoked, but she loved horse racing and going with Joe and family members to their favorite casinos.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
