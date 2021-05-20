Mr. Billy Douglas, age 92, of Franklin, KY passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:49 a.m. at Oak Hill Senior Living in Portland, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment immediately following in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the Franklin United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY 42134 in Bill’s memory.
Billy was born on August 23, 1927 to the late Charles Driver Douglas and the late Lorena Turpen McDaniels. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 71 ½ years, Martha Kincheloe Douglas; a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Douglas; a brother, Charles Douglas; and son-in-law, Stephen Bloom.
He is survived by three children, Janet Douglas Bloom (Stephen) of Buckner, KY, Barbara Douglas Snider (Stephen) of Franklin, KY and David Alan Douglas (Ann) of Anchorage, KY; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Bill was a member of the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a medical assistant during WWII at the Chelsea Naval Base in Boston, MA. Bill earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration at the University of Louisville. He owned and operated Kincheloe Radio Service for 40+ years. Bill was one of the founding members of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, KY. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Kosair Shrine Temple both in Louisville, KY. Bill loved golf and with the love of the game, won many golf tournaments in Louisville, KY and in Florida. He was an avid U of L fan. Bill looked for the fun in life and was a devoted father and grandfather.
The family would like to thank Shanna Wheeler and the staff at Oak Hill Senior Living for their loving care.
