Jane W. Minnicks, 94, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the White House Health Care in White House, Tennessee.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory.
A graveside memorial service was held Friday, September 2 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Jane was born on April 9, 1928 in Orlinda, Tennessee to the late Elvis Floyd Welch and the late Minnie Mae (Durrett) Welch. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Minnicks and two sisters, Margaret Welch and Betty Roark.
She is survived by her son, Phil Minnicks (Tiphane) of Cottontown, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Benjamin Minnicks, Cooper Minnicks and Lucy Minnicks; niece, Cindy Trimmer (Frank) of White House, Tennessee; great nephew, Logan Trimmer; and great niece, Allyson Trimmer.
Jane was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin. She was a graduate of Orlinda High School. Jane worked for South Central Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, singing church choir and working puzzle books and crossword puzzles.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134.
