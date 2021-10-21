Helen Watwood White, age 81, of Nashville, Tennessee formerly of Russellville, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services for Helen Watwood White were conducted Sunday, October 17 at Summers and Son Funeral Home in Russellville with Brother Charlie Roney officiating and burial to in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Franklin.
Pallbearers: Daryl Watwood, Darrell White, Kenneth “Fred” Haley, Michael Green, Gerald Havener and Sammy Wheeler.
She was a Logan County native, born March 6, 1940 to the late Gilbert Stone Green, Sr. and Margaret Louise Hayes Green.
She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was most recently a member of the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ in Russellville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth Ray Watwood and husband, Kenneth Ray White.
She is survived by son, Barry Clay Watwood and wife Abby; daughter, Janet Elaine Wiseman and husband Tom; granddaughters, Erica Leigh Sloan and husband Justin, Kristen Renee Remling and husband Jeredt, Megan Taylor Gordon and husband John, and Keri Anna Roberson; great grandchildren, Henson Clay Sloan and Lyla Harper Sloan.
Also survived by Darrell Wayne White and wife Janey; Phyllis Ann Coe and husband Marlin; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crittenden Drive Church of Christ. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.