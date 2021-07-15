Robert Stanley, age 69, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
A memorial service was held Friday, July 9 at Crafton Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.
